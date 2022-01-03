Advertisement

Webster County Health Unit offers free drive-by COVID-19 testing

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many lined up in Webster County for free COVID-19 testing administered by state health officials.

The Webster county Heath unit worked with the state to provide nextgen diagnostics to help meet the demand for testing as cases of COVID-19 rise.  Health leaders normally test 15 to 20 people within a four-hour period daily. During the last week of December, the total surpassed 100 patients.

“The one thing that it really concerns me Is Omicron and the fact it’s more contagious,” said Scott Allen, Webster County Health Unit Administrator. “What we’re seeing in Webster County is really heavy with Delta. That’s a concern for us. We had as of last Friday about 15 Webster County residents admitted in Springfield area hospitals”

The free testing site in Webster County closed at noon.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department offers free COVID-19 testing. Appointments are required at health.springfieldmo.gov/testing. Appointments can also be made by calling our COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211 during regular business hours. Individuals who book an appointment will receive a test at the Springfield-Greene Health Department Vaccination Clinic, located at 1425 E. Battlefield Road (old Toys R Us). The tests are administered via a throat swab and results will be made available within 24 – 72 hours.

