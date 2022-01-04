Advertisement

Chiefs expect injured Orlando Brown back for Broncos game

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown (57) takes his stance during an NFL football...
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown (57) takes his stance during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)(Kyusung Gong | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs should have left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. on the field when they visit the Broncos on Saturday.

Brown hurt his calf muscle during pregame warmups and missed last week’s last-second loss in Cincinnati. But he did just about everything in practice Tuesday and coach Andy Reid said he expects Brown on the field in Denver.

The Chiefs (11-5) need to beat the Broncos and hope Tennessee loses to Houston on Sunday to earn the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

The news wasn’t as good for right tackle Lucas Niang, who tore his patellar tendon early on against the Bengals. He’ll miss the rest of the season, pushing backup tackle Andrew Wylie back into the starting lineup the rest of the way.

The Chiefs also hope to get Mike Remmers back from injured reserve, where he’s been rehabbing a back injury. But Reid said Tuesday that Remmers is still feeling some pain and that he wasn’t sure when he might be available.

