Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmer today, then cold returns

Thursday is a First Alert Weather day
By Brandon Beck
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning and happy Tuesday!  Temperatures are much warmer to start the day thanks to a south wind overnight.  Most readings are in the 20s under clear skies.  The wind is really going to crank today as the pressure gradient tightens across the central US.  Expect some gusts of 35 mph—perhaps reaching 40 over western Missouri—and high temperatures in the 40s to around 50°.  

A southwest wind will gust to nearly 40 mph Tuesday afternoon.
A southwest wind will gust to nearly 40 mph Tuesday afternoon.(KY3)
A strong southwest wind and good sunshine will bring highs into the 40s and lower 50.
A strong southwest wind and good sunshine will bring highs into the 40s and lower 50.(KY3)

The wind will be blowing ahead our next cold front, which looks to pass through starting late tonight through very early Wednesday morning.  There will be little moisture along the front so only some high clouds are expected. 

Another batch of cold will begin arriving in the Ozarks tonight and Wednesday.
Another batch of cold will begin arriving in the Ozarks tonight and Wednesday.(KY3)

Lows tonight will be in the 20s over Missouri to near 30° in Arkansas.  Highs on Wednesday will be noticeably cooler with readings mainly in the 30s.  Another upper wave will move in from the northwest Wednesday night and early Thursday, bringing a surge of very cold air once again.  Temperatures will drop into the teens on Thursday morning, and may stay in the teens all day for a few spots.  At best, we’ll see some low 20s—but the wind chill will likely be in the single digits all day.  Moisture will be quite limited, but sufficient for some light, fluffy snow as the system move through. 

Another batch of cold will begin arriving in the Ozarks tonight and Wednesday.
Another batch of cold will begin arriving in the Ozarks tonight and Wednesday.(KY3)
Light snow and very cold temperatures may lead to some slick roads.
Light snow and very cold temperatures may lead to some slick roads.(KY3)

Given the very cold air, we may see enough snow for a coating to an inch in some spots, and this could lead to some slick spots here and there on area roads.  Friday will be cold to start, but then warm above freezing.  A huge warm-up is in store for the weekend with highs back into the lower 50s on Saturday.  Clouds will increase, and we may see a few rain showers Saturday night into early Sunday.  Another front will drop through early Sunday, bringing near-average temperatures to the Ozarks for early next week.

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: KOMU TV, Columbia, Mo.
Four killed, three children in serious condition after a head-on crash near Columbia, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football...
NFL moves Chiefs vs. Broncos to Saturday on KSPR
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 24,000 cases since Friday; Arkansas adds 1,750 new cases
Mercy hospital
Mercy reminds the community of visitor policy as COVID-19 cases rise

Latest News

Springfield organizations say more space needed for homeless as temps drop; can’t stay at camps long
Courtesy: Gamaliel Fire Protection District
Investigators release ruling in restaurant fire in Mountain Home, Ark.
PICTURES: Lawrence County authorities searching for Halltown convenience store robbery suspect
PICTURES: Lawrence County authorities searching for Halltown convenience store robbery suspect
St. Louis County has record daily COVID-19 infections