FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmer today, then cold returns

Good morning and happy Tuesday! Temperatures are much warmer to start the day thanks to a south wind overnight. Most readings are in the 20s under clear skies. The wind is really going to crank today as the pressure gradient tightens across the central US. Expect some gusts of 35 mph—perhaps reaching 40 over western Missouri—and high temperatures in the 40s to around 50°.

A southwest wind will gust to nearly 40 mph Tuesday afternoon. (KY3)

A strong southwest wind and good sunshine will bring highs into the 40s and lower 50. (KY3)

The wind will be blowing ahead our next cold front, which looks to pass through starting late tonight through very early Wednesday morning. There will be little moisture along the front so only some high clouds are expected.

Another batch of cold will begin arriving in the Ozarks tonight and Wednesday. (KY3)

Lows tonight will be in the 20s over Missouri to near 30° in Arkansas. Highs on Wednesday will be noticeably cooler with readings mainly in the 30s. Another upper wave will move in from the northwest Wednesday night and early Thursday, bringing a surge of very cold air once again. Temperatures will drop into the teens on Thursday morning, and may stay in the teens all day for a few spots. At best, we’ll see some low 20s—but the wind chill will likely be in the single digits all day. Moisture will be quite limited, but sufficient for some light, fluffy snow as the system move through.

Light snow and very cold temperatures may lead to some slick roads. (KY3)

Given the very cold air, we may see enough snow for a coating to an inch in some spots, and this could lead to some slick spots here and there on area roads. Friday will be cold to start, but then warm above freezing. A huge warm-up is in store for the weekend with highs back into the lower 50s on Saturday. Clouds will increase, and we may see a few rain showers Saturday night into early Sunday. Another front will drop through early Sunday, bringing near-average temperatures to the Ozarks for early next week.

