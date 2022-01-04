Four killed, three children in serious condition after a head-on crash near Columbia, Mo.

NEAR COLUMBIA, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says two drivers and two passengers were killed in a head-on crash Monday night.

Troopers say the driver of a car was going southbound in the northbound lanes when the car hit an SUV head-on just before 7:30.

Jessica McKinlay, 29, of Columbia, Christopher McClain, 34, of Columbia, a ten-year-old girl from Columbia, and Keith Sumner, 19, of Rocheport were killed.

Three other children in the SUV are being treated for serious injuries at a Columbia hospital.

Two passengers were ejected from the SUV. The highway patrol says the two drivers were the only ones wearing a seat belt.

