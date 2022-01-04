Advertisement

Man wins $1 million while getting chocolate milk for his kids

Dennis Willoughby bought a winning $1,000,000 Platinum Jackpot ticket while picking up milk for...
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (Gray News) – A man won $1 million while getting some chocolate milk for his kids.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Dennis Willoughby went to 7-Eleven to pick up some milk but left with a lot more.

While he was at the store, Willoughby also purchased a $1,000,000 Platinum Jackpot ticket that turned out to be a top prize winner.

He won the choice of either the full $1 million prize in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $640,205, before taxes.

Willoughby went with the cash option.

The Virginia Lottery said Willoughby is the second player to claim the top prize, and there is one more top-prize winning ticket unclaimed in this game.

According to lottery officials, the odds of winning the top prize in this game are 1 in 1,632,000.

