MLB lockout leads Cardinals to cancel winter warmup event

St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter, left, Nolan Arenado and Dylan Carlson (3) celebrate...
St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter, left, Nolan Arenado and Dylan Carlson (3) celebrate following a 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — The Cardinals have canceled their annual winter warmup promotional event because of Major League Baseball’s lockout.

The event, which was scheduled for Jan. 15-17, features players. MLB locked out the players’ association following the expiration of baseball’s collective bargaining agreement on Dec. 1.

“The winter warmup is all about the fans interacting with the players, and unfortunately the current circumstances are keeping us from planning the event as usual,” Cardinals president Bill DeWitt III said in a statement Tuesday.

Lawyers for MLB and the union have not met to discuss central economic issues since the lockout began.

Players are scheduled to report for spring training on Feb. 16, leaving a little over a month for an agreement that would allow for a timely start.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

