Parents react as students return to school in Springfield with no mask mandate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Students and staff at Springfield Public Schools are heading back to the classroom Tuesday after winter break. This semester COVID-19 protocols will look different as the mask mandate has been lifted.

Spokesperson Stephen Hall said the goal from the beginning of the school year was to lift the mask mandate in January depending on the number of cases. At the beginning of December, the district received a cease and desist letter from the Missouri Attorney General making it impossible for the district to continue with the mask mandate and the quarantining protocol for direct contacts of positive cases. Hall says it’s troubling that the Attorney General’s office is limiting both the district and the health departments’ ability to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“The Missouri Attorney General has limited the ability of local officials to act in the best interest of those that they serve,” said Hall. “That could potentially have very real consequences. It’s important for the community, for the public to understand why we have fewer options now than we had in December. It is directly related to the actions of the Missouri Attorney General. We are very concerned as a result.

A parent of four students in the district, Stephanie Sproule said it should be the parent’s decision if their student has to wear a mask, not the district. She also likes the change to the positive cases quarantine protocol.

”I think it’s beautiful,” said Sproule. “Healthy kids shouldn’t be kicked out of schools. They are learning and education is the most important thing. They are missing out on a lot of stuff because of all these little quarantine rules. I think it’s great that they are making it last and making it easier for kids to go back to school.”

Another parent of two students in the district said it’s difficult to explain to his children why they don’t have to wear a mask at the grocery store or sporting events but have to while at school.

“They want to see other people speak,” said Branton Harris. “They want to see facial expressions. They don’t want to breathe into a facial covering all day. As parents, we don’t want our kids to live in fear.”

Hall said prior to winter break, the district had the highest number of cases two weeks before the break with 71 students and 28 staff. He says it’s also a concern especially with the staffing shortage the district is currently dealing with. As absences increase due to illness, Hall said it also increases the likelihood of switching classrooms, buildings or going back to virtual learning at any given moment.

Springfield Public Schools updated COVID-19 protocols:

· Per our December 22 announcement, masking is now optional but strongly recommended throughout district facilities.

· Every effort will be made to ensure appropriate social distancing within the learning environment, whenever possible.

· Masks must continue to be worn at all times while riding public transportation, including school buses and other district-provided options, due to a federal mandate.

· Parents should continue to monitor children for symptoms of illness daily.

· Students exhibiting symptoms of any illness must stay home until symptoms resolve and/or they are cleared by a medical provider to return. For more information on the related policy and procedures, please view the handbook.

· SPS will continue to offer free testing for COVID-19, provided at a centralized district location, for symptomatic students and staff. To schedule a testing appointment, please contact your school’s nurse.

· COVID-positive students will continue to be excluded from school and school activities for 10 days.

· Students who are identified as direct contacts of a COVID-positive individual will be notified; however, they will not be excluded from school or work unless they are symptomatic.

· SPS will continue to report weekly COVID-19 cases at sps.org/covidstats.

· SPS will continue to monitor health conditions in schools and the community and will further modify its COVID-19 protocols as the district is able.

