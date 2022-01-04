Advertisement

PICTURES: Lawrence County authorities searching for Halltown convenience store robbery suspect

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities in Lawrence County ask for your help in identifying an attempted armed robbery suspect.

The masked man walked into a Halltown convenience store with a gun. He pointed the gun at the clerk. The clerk described him as a man in his 20s or 30s.

Investigators say he left the store on State Highway O in a dark-colored Toyota passenger car with no front plate. Investigators believe he left with a woman in the car.

If you recognize the suspect or logo on the jacket please call us. 417 466 2131 Ext 2351 or 7.

