Police remind drivers to watch for school buses as students return to class in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police remind drivers to beware again of school buses as students returned from break across the Ozarks.

Police remind you it is illegal to pass a school bus if the stop arm is down unless you’re traveling the other direction on a four-lane road. Keep in mind school bus drivers make frequent stops and can stop pretty suddenly.

And when it comes to school zones, Sgt. Steve Ramey with the Springfield Police Department says drivers need to pay more attention in those areas as well.

“School zones have been a pretty big problem for us here at the police department, specifically for us in the traffic unit,” said Sgt. Ramey. “We’re constantly sending out guys to work those, to enforce those school zones. Certain hours, they’re school zones, so certain hours they drop. And a lot of people need to realize that.”

Sergeant Ramey says all of the school zones in Springfield have flashing lights. He also recommends driving at a slower speed in school zones even when school is out so that you can make it a habit. If you do speed, you could face a hefty fine, depending on how fast you were going.

