Advertisement

Postal carrier, 2 others injured in an attack by 3 dogs in Monett, Mo.

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities are investigating the attack of a postal worker and two others by three dogs.

The incident happened just outside of Monett shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

The postal worker suffered serious injuries. Emergency crews transported the postal carrier to a hospital and two others for treatment in the attack.

Watch for more updates on this story.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: KOMU TV, Columbia, Mo.
Four killed, three children in serious condition after a head-on crash near Columbia, Mo.
Strong winds between 30-40mph are expected Tuesday afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Light Snow Thursday and Very Cold
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 5,500+ cases; Arkansas adds record 6,550+ new cases
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football...
NFL moves Chiefs vs. Broncos to Saturday on KSPR
Mercy hospital
Mercy reminds the community of visitor policy as COVID-19 cases rise

Latest News

Kirk Wheeler, who also owns his own automotive and motorcycle business on St. Louis Street, is...
Route 66 Food Truck Park, including 25-foot tall Carl the Chef, put up for sale by retiring businessman
45,000 Missourians might not have to pay back unemployment overpayments.
On Your Side: Why 45,000 Missourians might not have to pay back unemployment overpayments during pandemic
Missouri State Capitol, Jefferson City, Missouri
A few top issues facing Missouri lawmakers as new session begins Wednesday
A few top issues facing Missouri lawmakers as new session begins Wednesday
Brian Price was arrested and accused of making terrorist threats towards Springfield Public...
Ex-Springfield Public Schools employee arrested for making terrorist threats against the district