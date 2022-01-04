Postal carrier, 2 others injured in an attack by 3 dogs in Monett, Mo.
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities are investigating the attack of a postal worker and two others by three dogs.
The incident happened just outside of Monett shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
The postal worker suffered serious injuries. Emergency crews transported the postal carrier to a hospital and two others for treatment in the attack.
Watch for more updates on this story.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.