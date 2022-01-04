Replacement to Lakeshore Drive Bridge in Kimberling City, Mo. begins Friday

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A bridge that’s becoming increasingly dangerous for drivers is closing this week for its replacement.

The city will shut down Lakeshore Drive between Golf Crest and Pond Place on January 7 at 10 a.m. The project will take up to two months to complete.

“We check this daily and as the days went by we started noticing more and more cracking,” said Kimberling City Public Works Manager Randy Reed. “Until last week we noticed one that runs the entire span of the culvert and that’s when we made the call to the engineer and got his decision to shut it down.”

Reed says water from below has separated the concrete from the ground and it’s beginning to crack and crumble.

”It’s created a void underneath and the weight and vibration of traffic crossing this has caused that to crack and break away, you’ve got concrete pieces as far as 25 feet from where it began,” Reed said.

He says if someone was to drive across the bridge and it was to break they could crash headfirst.

“You’re talking major damage or the cost of a life, that’s why we’re going to shut everything down.”

Engineers will pour in concrete to fill the cracks.

”It’ll be much stronger and actually bond to the surface instead of having undercutting which is what we’re dealing with now.” said Reed.

City Administrator Jerry Harman says drivers will have to find a different route during repairs.

”We’ve made a detour map. It’s on the city website. We’ve talked with Reeds Spring Schools,” said Jerry Harman.

Harman says the school recently drove the detour route to prepare.

“They’ve made the student body and the parents aware of the situation on their website and sent letters home to parents,” said Harmon.

Kimberling City’s Geary Yazza says he’s glad the city is fixing what he calls a very dangerous road.

”It could crumble down here, at night it’s pitch dark, it could be very dangerous, they could go right into the creek,” said Yazza.

”The city cares about you guys and we want to make sure everybody’s safe,” said Reed.

Harman says the detour route could be an additional five to ten minutes.

