Advertisement

SPONSORED The Place: OTC unveils their newest building

By Michael Gibson
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ozarks Technical Community College gave us a special sneak peek at their newest building, the $40 million Robert W. Plaster Center for Advanced Manufacturing (PMC).

The PMC, housed at the corner of National Avenue and Chestnut Expressway in Springfield, will feature the latest educational advancements and training opportunities in robotics, fabrication, mechatronics, automation, and drafting and design.

The college plans to have the facility complete by the fall of 2022.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: KOMU TV, Columbia, Mo.
Four killed, three children in serious condition after a head-on crash near Columbia, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football...
NFL moves Chiefs vs. Broncos to Saturday on KSPR
Strong winds between 30-40mph are expected Tuesday afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winds picking up, cold air moves in tomorrow
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 5,500+ cases; Arkansas adds record 6,550+ new cases
Mercy hospital
Mercy reminds the community of visitor policy as COVID-19 cases rise

Latest News

KY3
SPONSORED The Place: ‘Tis the Season to Check Your Pipes!
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Coffee & Christmas Shopping
Candice Reed, a volunteer for The Salvation Army, shares what inspired her to volunteer on a...
Volunteer Ozarks: The Salvation Army Donations
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Meet Jim Margraf of LaTour Asset Management