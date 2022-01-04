SPONSORED The Place: OTC unveils their newest building

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ozarks Technical Community College gave us a special sneak peek at their newest building, the $40 million Robert W. Plaster Center for Advanced Manufacturing (PMC).

The PMC, housed at the corner of National Avenue and Chestnut Expressway in Springfield, will feature the latest educational advancements and training opportunities in robotics, fabrication, mechatronics, automation, and drafting and design.

The college plans to have the facility complete by the fall of 2022.

