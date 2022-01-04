Springfield organizations say more space needed for homeless as temps drop; can’t stay at camps long

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There has been a desperate need for volunteers at shelters across town, but there is also a critical need for more shelters.

Advocacy groups like the The Connecting Grounds say there is a need for more space.

“We really only have enough shelter capacity right now for about 10% of our population on the street,” said Christie Love with The Connecting Grounds. “And that is just absolutely not going to be enough as we go into these really cold weather months.”

Existing camps across town also cannot stay for long. The city’s protocol requires police officers to give campers at least 24 hours to clear out of an area. Love said it can be dangerous when it gets so cold.

“When we get into these really dangerous temperatures, you know, a lot of times people have their tents set up in a way that is not just comfortable, but is life saving,” she said. “They’ve got some forms of insulation in there. They’ve got things set up in a way with capacities to insulate heat as much as they possibly can.”

Love said moving can add new challenges for those who cannot find a shelter.

“If they’re told that they have to move in the middle of times when temperatures are freezing, then there’s a really good chance that they may not have enough time to find some place new to get everything moved in time before bulldozers come before they lose things,” she said.

Love said the biggest issue comes down to space. She said there simply are not enough shelters and places for people to go to.

”We need more emergency shelters,” Love said. “We need more permanent shelters. We need more long term solutions.”

A need for more shelters will also increase the need for more volunteers.

”Supplies and volunteers are going to be essential to get everybody through this winter without losing any lives on the streets,” she said.

Love said she hopes ARPA funding could help the city find more long-term solutions. In the meantime, her street outreach team with The Connecting Grounds looks for those who cannot get into a shelter. They provide supplies to stay warm.

”Because it was so warm, a lot of people shed their gear,” Love said. “They don’t have what they need, if they don’t have access to the forecast. They don’t know what’s coming tonight. We try to watch that long range forecast the best that we can so that we’re constantly trying to adjust.”

Love said her organization is already planning ahead to Thursday, when temperatures could even drop some more.

“We ran a third crew last night,” she said. “And then we’re back to two tonight. But we’re watching the forecast really carefully. We’re already looking at extra teams on Thursday night as temperatures look like they’re going to get even colder again. "

She said The Connecting Grounds is also working with other organizations to increase efforts.

“We’re also going to be working with other community organizations, CPO and others to have some conversations about how do we find some solutions to get us through the worst of the cold period,” Love said. “So you know, there’s some synergy with other organizations. We’re all wanting the best for people and trying to find the best way we can to work together.”

