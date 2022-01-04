On Your Side: What to buy in January

Here’s what to buy so you can save big in January.

Tax software

Even though April 15 might seem far away, it will be here before you know it. Buy your tax software now. There are early bird deals. Set aside money now if you plan to hire a pro.

A high-end TV

Watch the Super Bowl on KY3, with a brand new TV. If you want a high-end TV with bells and whistles, now is the time to buy. You’ll still find discounts the week after the big game, but selection might not be that great.

Plan ahead with Presidents Day sales

Those sales start next month. It will be the best time of the year to buy big appliances like refrigerators, washers, and dryers. The same goes for mattresses.

Workout equipment

You won’t see prices this low on workout equipment until June. Also, consider buying used. This might help you decide if a treadmill is a better workout buddy or a place to dry clothes.

The Horizon 7.0 AT treadmill is a Consumer Reports Best Buy and $999 at Horizon Fitness. CR says some high-end ellipticals can cost more than $2,500, but you can get a good machine for less than half that price.

The Schwinn 470 elliptical is $999 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.

If you’re thinking about buying a fitness tracker to help reach your New Year’s resolutions, there are plenty of options out there to suit every need and every budget. Some have fancy features like sleep tracking, while others are much more simple and bare-bones and will count your steps and give you just the right amount of other data.

The Garmin Forerunner 35 fitness tracker is another CR Best Buy. It’s $120 at Walmart, aces most of CR’s tests, and has a claimed battery life of nine days.

Ways to save on a gym membership

Ask for a free trial offer. Ask for a free class. Ask if you can bring a buddy. Ask about a discount --- Military, Teacher, Student or Senior Citizen Discount. Ask your insurance or employer. Agreements could mean a free membership.

Don’t rush. Take your time. Read the fine print. Historically, you’ll save the most if you enroll in the last week of January. Gyms want to reach quotas and you might be successful with a little negotiation.

Also, order those Valentine’s Day roses now. Or you’ll pay top dollar in a few weeks.

