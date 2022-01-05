Advertisement

Boone County, Ark. deputies arrest second man in investigation of Branson man’s death

Edward Moncivalles/Boone County, Ark.
Edward Moncivalles/Boone County, Ark.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Boone County, Ark. deputies arrested a second man wanted in the death of a Branson man.

Edward Moncivalles faces charges of abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and hindering apprehension or prosecution in the death of Eric Williamson. Rusty Harvey already faces a murder charge in the case.

Rusty Harvey/Taney County, Mo. Sheriff's Office
Rusty Harvey/Taney County, Mo. Sheriff's Office(KY3)

The Taney County Sheriff’s Office says Harvey was arrested trying to hide in a relative’s house in Sharp County, Arkansas. Harvey told investigators Williamson also had a gun and threatened to shoot him and his family.

Police reported Williamson missing from the Branson-Hollister area on June 15. Officers later found Williamson’s vehicle burned in a remote part of Boone County in July. While searching the vehicle, authorities found the remains of Williamson.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: KOMU TV, Columbia, Mo.
Four killed, three children in serious condition after a head-on crash near Columbia, Mo.
Postal carrier, 2 others injured in an attack by 3 dogs in Monett, Mo.
Brian Price was arrested and accused of making terrorist threats towards Springfield Public...
Ex-Springfield Public Schools employee arrested for making terrorist threats against the district
Bitter cold and snow expected
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow on the way tonight
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop

Latest News

Flu cases
PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT: Missouri health leaders report a spike in influenza cases
Quarantine tips: How to prepare if someone in your household gets sick
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: THURSDAY
Bitter cold and snow expected
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow on the way tonight