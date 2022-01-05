Boone County, Ark. deputies arrest second man in investigation of Branson man’s death

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Boone County, Ark. deputies arrested a second man wanted in the death of a Branson man.

Edward Moncivalles faces charges of abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and hindering apprehension or prosecution in the death of Eric Williamson. Rusty Harvey already faces a murder charge in the case.

Rusty Harvey/Taney County, Mo. Sheriff's Office (KY3)

The Taney County Sheriff’s Office says Harvey was arrested trying to hide in a relative’s house in Sharp County, Arkansas. Harvey told investigators Williamson also had a gun and threatened to shoot him and his family.

Police reported Williamson missing from the Branson-Hollister area on June 15. Officers later found Williamson’s vehicle burned in a remote part of Boone County in July. While searching the vehicle, authorities found the remains of Williamson.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.