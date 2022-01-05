Ex-Springfield Public Schools employee arrested for making terrorist threats against the district

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A former employee of Springfield Public Schools is accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ a school in the district.

Brian Price called the Missouri Department of Unemployment to ask about benefits, the Springfield Police Department says. Police say during the call he got frustrated and started making threats. Investigators say an unemployment office employee called the police and said Price told them he was armed and was going to “shoot the school.”

Springfield Public Schools staff alerted employees in a statement that Price didn’t say a particular school but did mention the Kraft Administration Building. It was closed at the time. And no one was there.

The district had a few employees working at Price’s former place of work on Chestnut Expressway finish their workday at home.

Springfield Police arrested Price at his home. He allowed them to search his house and phone. They were unable to locate any weapon. Price remains in jail.

Springfield Public Schools sent this letter to employees:

Dear KAC employees:

We want to share information with you about an incident that is currently under investigation.

Yesterday, a disgruntled SPS employee made a threatening phone call to an outside agency and mentioned Kraft Administrative Center. Springfield Police Department immediately investigated and took the individual into custody. Since our offices were closed yesterday and the individual remains in custody, there is no immediate safety threat to employees.

We are closely monitoring the status of this investigation and will take all appropriate measures to ensure your safety. This includes a temporary increase in building security. Please be mindful of our building’s security protocols by ensuring all exterior doors remain closed and by directing all visitors, including non-KAC assigned SPS employees, to enter through the front door for check-in.

While the confidentiality of personnel issues limits our ability to provide more details, we want to assure you that the district always takes threats seriously and will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement to ensure the situation is handled appropriately. As of today, the individual is no longer employed by SPS. Please be aware that the arrest of the individual may be mentioned in news coverage.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.