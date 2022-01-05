Family of 4 found dead in Iron County, Mo. home; alternative heating source likely cause

IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3/KOMV) - Police say a man, woman, and their two infant children were found dead inside an Iron County, Mo. home Tuesday morning.

Steven Sikes, 33, Julie Crawford, 31, and their two infant boys, both 9-months-old, died inside the home at Lake Killarney. Authorities believe an alternative source of heat in the home’s living room may have led to the family’s death.

Autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday.

