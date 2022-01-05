Advertisement

A few top issues facing Missouri lawmakers as new session begins Wednesday

By Marina Silva
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri General Assembly will begin the 2021 Legislative Session on Wednesday at noon.

Unlike previous years, lawmakers will work Monday through Friday as they attempt to meet quick deadlines.

One of the bigger issues that needs to be discussed is redistricting in the state.

”The Missouri House of Representatives and our Missouri State Senate will decide what our congressional boundaries look like for the next decade,” said Democratic Missouri House of Representative Betsy Fogle of Springfield.

According to Republican House of Representative member Chuck Basye, that’s coming up pretty quick.

”I think initially we’re probably going to do some redistricting legislation right away, since filing is only about seven or eight weeks away, and get that out of the way,” said Basye.

This will be the first time there’s been redistricting in Missouri since 2011.

“It’s typically done once a decade. Redistricting happens every 10 years when the census data is returned from the federal government, and that year is this year,” said State Rep. Fogle.

Another key issue that will be discussed is education.

”I think that’s one of the single most important things we do as a General Assembly is make sure that all children in the state of Missouri have access to quality education in this year,” said State Rep. Fogle.

For State Rep. Basye he hopes to discuss what is taught in schools to students.

”There’s also some curriculum-related issues that are very concerning, to my way of thinking,” said State Rep. Bayse. “I’m talking about some things that I think are very inappropriate, critical race theory. They’re calling it many other things right now, but I think that’s a concern we need to address.”

In 2021, 1,100 bills have been pre-filed by lawmakers ranging from issues of abortion to COVID-19.

