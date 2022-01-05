Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold temps are here today, snow tomorrow

Winds chills in the single digits Thursday
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Surface low pressure moved through overnight and we’re seeing cold winds behind it. Winds will come out of the northwest today at 5 to 10mph, with gusts around 15mph. While the winds aren’t as strong as Tuesday, it’s just enough to cause a wind chill. Expect wind chills in the teens as you head out early.

We’ll feel the effects of the cold front this afternoon as cold air settles and highs struggle to warm. Temperatures will sit in the 30s with the winds making it feel cooler.

Chilly today after the cold front passage
Chilly today after the cold front passage(KYTV)

Still on track for the First Alert Weather Day Thursday and the potential for snow. An upper wave will move southeast through our region, which will trigger snow development at the surface. However, limited moisture will limit the snow potential. This won’t be the type of snow you will go sledding in or build a snowman. However, it does look to be enough to cause some accumulations on roadways which could make them slick.

Snow possible for Thursday, it's a First Alert Weather Day
Snow possible for Thursday, it's a First Alert Weather Day(KYTV)

Expect a dusting of snow in Missouri, with potential for upwards of an inch of snow for areas north. Be prepared Thursday morning because wind chills will be in the single digits, and our northern counties will see wind chills in the negatives.

Bitter cold wind chills Thursday morning
Bitter cold wind chills Thursday morning(KYTV)

Mild weather returns over the weekend after this brief stretch of cold days

