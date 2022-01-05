Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for part of the Ozarks

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for another round of winter weather in the Ozarks.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the northern half of the Ozarks. The advisory lasts until 7 a.m. Thursday. The counties included:

  • Benton, Mo.
  • Camden, Mo.
  • Cedar, Mo.
  • Henry, Mo.
  • Hickory, Mo.
  • Maries, Mo.
  • Miller, Mo.
  • Morgan, Mo.
  • Phelps, Mo.
  • Pulaski, Mo.
  • St. Clair, Mo.
  • Vernon, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking the potential for a couple of inches of snow for the area. The snow will likely impact roads for the Thursday morning commute.

