Missouri 2022 legislative session begins

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature kicked off the 2022 annual session Wednesday amid a coronavirus surge and during an election year.

Seating in House hearing rooms and the chamber is limited to curb the spread of COVID-19. Most hearings in the House and Senate are being livestreamed, with live audio or video when the chambers are in session. Masks are not required in the Capitol.

Most of the 163-member House is up for reelection this year, and numerous lawmakers are running for U.S. Congress, or the state or U.S. Senate. Upcoming elections tend to drive lawmakers to push more extreme and attention-grabbing policies that could help them win a primary or general election.

House Republicans started the year missing four members who had either resigned or were poached by Republican Gov. Mike Parson for his administration. Another two have said they will resign Wednesday, which would put House Republicans just below the 109-member threshold needed to override gubernatorial vetoes without help from Democrats.

Parson’s spokeswoman said Tuesday that the governor has not received a request to call special elections to fill any of the vacancies.

Here are some of the issues lawmakers likely will consider this session:

ABORTION

The conservative-leaning Supreme Court has indicated in arguments that it would uphold Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, and may even overturn the nationwide right that has existed for nearly 50 years. A decision isn’t expected before June, but Republicans in Missouri have already filed bills to further restrict abortions. Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, of Arnold, filed a bill to ban nearly all abortions in Missouri, mirroring a new Texas law. Her proposal would allow private citizens to sue clinics, doctors and anyone else who facilitates an abortion after cardiac activity is detected. It also would further limit funding to the state’s only abortion provider, Planned Parenthood.

