Missouri reports a rise in demand for COVID-19 testing; Where can I find a test near me?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri is reporting a big demand for people wanting to get tested for COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Senior Services says there’s a pause on ordering the at-home tests Tuesday night to allow their contractor to ship them promptly. DHSS says ordering those at-home tests will restart Wednesday morning but tests will be offered on a limited basis each day in January.

The department says if the site says the limit has been reached, you’ll have to try again the next day. When available those can be ordered online or over the phone. The number for the state hotline is 626-434-3596.

After getting the test, it must be shipped back through FedEx.

Visit fedex.com/dropbox to check on the nearest dropbox and pickup times near you.

That can be an issue for some rural areas across Southwest Missouri. If there isn’t a FedEx drop box near you, you can call FedEx to schedule a pickup at 1-800-463-3339. You’ll be asked a series of questions when you call. More information on that can be found here.

Although there’s a rise in demand for testing, CoxHealth’s director of infection prevention Neal DeWoody says there isn’t a delay in getting those results.

“Our turnaround time still tends to be about a day, about 24 hours, give or take,” DeWoody says. “Sometimes faster depending on the kind of test. We have two kinds, the antigen testing versus the PCR.”

CoxHealth is offering the free virtual visit on demand if you’re wondering if you need to get tested for COVID-19. The testing is available at their drive-thru location at 1550 E. Sunshine in the parking lot behind the building.

With flu numbers also on the rise, DeWoody says it’s important to call your primary care doctor and see if a flu test is also necessary.

“Usually the go-to, especially with disease prevalence being what it is for COVID-19, a majority of the time that’s going to be the recommended test and then if that does come back negative if needed they would probably seek out the others,” DeWoody says.

DeWoody is encouraging people to get tested at a clinic over at-home tests if they have that option.

“We don’t tend to like those as much truthfully,” DeWoody says. “They are somewhat less accurate than the antigens and PCR options that we can offer.”

Mercy expanded its COVID-19 testing hours for symptomatic patients. In Springfield, patients can go to the back of Mercy Clinic Advanced Ambulatory Care, 3045 S. National Ave. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Additionally, Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care locations around Springfield offer COVID-19 testing. Patients can go here to save their spot: https://www.gohealthuc.com/mercy-springfield

In the regional areas, all of Mercy’s primary care clinics offer symptomatic COVID-19 testing during regular business hours.

