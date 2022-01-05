Advertisement

Moms and Money: Republic Warrior Sports

By Jackie Garrity
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Each week millions of American’s tune in to watch athletes take on each other and mind-blowing obstacles on the NBC show “American Ninja Warrior.” Those not ready for primetime yet can start at Republic Warrior Sports in Republic.

“My daughter Ashlynn and I, really our whole family,, would sit down and watch American Ninja Warrior,” said Jon Taylor, owner of Republic Warrior Sports.

After getting into the sport at a friend’s gym in Springfield, Taylor competed on Season 8 of American Ninja Warrior and decided to open his own gym and bring the sport to the Republic community. Now he teaches classes for pre-schoolers all the way to adults and coaches several competitive teams.

“Well, we have a variety of different kids that come in. Some kids just want to come in and play around with the obstacles. Some kids are huge fans of the show. Some kids didn’t really find a niche or didn’t like regular sports as much like soccer, basketball, whatever and they find a niche with this because it’s something they can do on their own,” said Taylor.

Taylor said his favorite part of this sport is the people.

“I love the challenge of it, but also love the camaraderie. It’s really just a great group of people,” said Taylor.

Taylor also said it’s a great way for kids to practice overcoming obstacles that may benefit them in other parts of life.

“We have some kids that moved up all the way to our advanced team that really struggled when they first came in but they stuck with it and now they walk around here with a lot of confidence and feeling really good about themselves,” said Taylor

A single membership for one month is $49 and a whole family membership is $59. They also have drop-in hours for open-play, host birthday parties, have personal training and more. To see their drop-in schedule click here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

