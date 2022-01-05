Mother of Warsaw, Mo. driver killed shares urgent message; 2021 sees highest fatality count in 15 years

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri saw its deadliest year on roadways in 15 years.

The Missouri Department of Transportation and Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that the state’s traffic fatalities surpassed 1,000 for the first time since 2006. According to preliminary data, 1,004 people were killed in Missouri traffic crashes in 2021, a nearly 3% increase over 2020 and marking the second straight year of growing fatality totals after nearly a decade of steady decline.

KY3 spoke with the mother of one driver who was killed near Warsaw, Mo. in 2021. Jennifer Snyder’s son Bailey was killed in March.

“When I lost my son, I thought I knew what pain was,” Snyder said. “And that’s when it’s an un-explainable heartache I would never endure on any parent.”

Snyder is one of more than 1,000 families who lost a loved one in crashes last year. Deadly accidents rose over the last few years, according to the Highway Patrol.

”Really it comes down to the attitude in which we start the day before we ever get behind the wheel,” said Sgt. Mike McClure with MSHP Troop D. “And that is, we need to adjust that to accommodate for everybody else that’s on the road.”

McClure said there is no clear cut explanation on why the state experienced such a sizable increase, only a combination of factors.

“Our primary focus is driving, not looking at a telephone, or cell phone, not doing our makeup, not reading a book, not looking at an iPad, whatever that distraction is,” McClure described “We’ve got to establish that attitude before we ever get in the vehicle. That’s the only thing that we can think of that’s going to swing this pendulum back and reduce the fatalities.”

McClure said distraction, also coupled with speed, are primary causes. He said one trooper had already written tickets for drivers going 126 miles per hour, 97 miles per hour, and 86 miles per hour by the time of the interview.

“All three [drivers] telling him that they’re late for work,” McClure said. “So I’m unsure as to how late we are and why our time management is to the point where I have to travel, you know, in excess of 100 miles an hour to get to work. Leave the house a little earlier.”

It’s roadway issues like these that filled Jennifer Snyder with grief over the last year.

“You see the pain in your children, and you don’t want to burden them with your pain because you already know what they are trying to find their way through,” she said.

A speeding driver crossed the center lane and hit her son head on. Bailey was 24-years-old.

”The best thing I’ve been doing is going back to my son’s messages, because he was a very positive person,” Snyder said. “And if I’d have a rough day, he’d give me that [flexed arm] emoji and say, ‘You’re stronger than that mom, positive mindset all day long, nothing else.’ ”

Snyder said her family is still seeking justice for her son. The driver has been charged with a misdemeanor.

”I can’t lose a child the way I did,” she said. “Without reason and justice for it. It wasn’t just a simple mistake. It wasn’t. It was much more than that, how I lost my son in his accident.”

Snyder urges other drivers to remember they have a responsibility when they grab the steering wheel.

”That’s where being most cognizant for yourself, your family and others, because there’s a mom, there’s a dad, there’s a son and a brother and a sister, a grandma and a grandpa,” she said. “It’s far greater than just you.”

State Highway Patrol said it always works on increasing its visibility to help deter drivers from these distractions and speeding.

