Advertisement

PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT: Missouri health leaders report a spike in influenza cases

By Zachary Dodge
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri issued a Public Health Alert as flu cases increase across the state.

State health leaders report more than 6,000 cases this season. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 670 cases through December. It reports 34% of the cases have been among the age group of 15-to-24-years-old.

Click HERE for Springfield-Greene County’s flu dashboard.

Kendra Findley with the Springfield Greene County Health Department says the county is on pace for a rough year.

“Last year we only had 70 cases of flu total here in Greene County,” said Findley. “We’re on track, as far as the number of cases, to see a season that is like 4,500 cases again.”

The Webster County Health Unit reports 20 overall flu cases. That compares to just six cases all of last season.

Both Webster and Springfield Greene County health departments recommend getting the flu vaccine.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: KOMU TV, Columbia, Mo.
Four killed, three children in serious condition after a head-on crash near Columbia, Mo.
Postal carrier, 2 others injured in an attack by 3 dogs in Monett, Mo.
Bitter cold and snow expected
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow on the way tonight
Brian Price was arrested and accused of making terrorist threats towards Springfield Public...
Ex-Springfield Public Schools employee arrested for making terrorist threats against the district
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds record of nearly 9,100 cases; Arkansas adds record of nearly 7,500 cases
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3′s Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour snowfall for Thursday
KY3's Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour snow for Thursday
hospital bed
Missouri hospital officials discuss sharp increase of COVID-19 cases