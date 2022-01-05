PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT: Missouri health leaders report a spike in influenza cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri issued a Public Health Alert as flu cases increase across the state.

State health leaders report more than 6,000 cases this season. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 670 cases through December. It reports 34% of the cases have been among the age group of 15-to-24-years-old.

Click HERE for Springfield-Greene County’s flu dashboard.

Kendra Findley with the Springfield Greene County Health Department says the county is on pace for a rough year.

“Last year we only had 70 cases of flu total here in Greene County,” said Findley. “We’re on track, as far as the number of cases, to see a season that is like 4,500 cases again.”

The Webster County Health Unit reports 20 overall flu cases. That compares to just six cases all of last season.

Both Webster and Springfield Greene County health departments recommend getting the flu vaccine.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.