Advertisement

Rio de Janeiro cancels Carnival parades because of COVID-19 surge

A street parade in Rio de Janeiro is shown in this file photo. Carnival street parades will not...
A street parade in Rio de Janeiro is shown in this file photo. Carnival street parades will not be on tap this year, once again canceled due to COVID-19.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rio de Janeiro has canceled its world-famous Carnival street parades due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, Mayor Eduardo Paes announced Tuesday during a YouTube livestream.

“We had a meeting today with the people from the ‘blocos’ (organized street parties), and we informed them that the street Carnival, which didn’t take place in 2021, cannot happen this year due to the epidemiological data that we have,” Paes said.

“It would be very difficult to organize a street carnival,” Paes said.

The Sapucaí Carnival – the parade performed by Rio’s samba schools, which people watch from the stands of the Marques de Sapucaí Sambadrome stadium – would still take place in accordance with health protocols, he added.

On Tuesday, Brazil’s health ministry reported 18,759 new cases of COVID-19 and 175 deaths.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: KOMU TV, Columbia, Mo.
Four killed, three children in serious condition after a head-on crash near Columbia, Mo.
Postal carrier, 2 others injured in an attack by 3 dogs in Monett, Mo.
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Brian Price was arrested and accused of making terrorist threats towards Springfield Public...
Ex-Springfield Public Schools employee arrested for making terrorist threats against the district
People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing site in New York's Times Square on Dec. 13, 2021. The...
How to tell if you have a cold, the flu or COVID-19

Latest News

Students will not be returning to classrooms in Chicago Wednesday after teachers voted for...
Chicago cancels classes after teachers union backs remote learning
Chilly today after the cold front passage
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold temps are here today, snow tomorrow
An image is shown of a suspect sought for allegedly placing pipe bombs in Washington on Jan. 6,...
FBI still hunting Jan. 6 suspects, pipe bomber a year later
In this photo released by the U.S. Navy, Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, left, incoming commanding...
Navy captain becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier