Springfield-Greene County Health discusses spike in COVID-19 cases, demand for tests

Katie Towns/Springfield-Greene County Health Dept.
Katie Towns/Springfield-Greene County Health Dept.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department briefed the public on Wednesday about the latest spread of COVID-19, demand for testing, and hospitalizations.

In the past week, health leaders say they have seen an increase of 71% in cases of COVID-19. Hospital staffs report longer waits at emergency rooms and a shortage of beds across both major hospitals.

“We are seeing the beginning of what will be the worst surge yet,” said Katie Towns, the director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. “There will be a significant and aggressive spread of this disease. And we are bracing for the impact that it will have. In a few short weeks, every part of our community could in fact be impacted from our healthcare systems to our schools to our workplaces.”

CoxHealth and Mercy staff say they are running short on antibody treatment for high-risk patients.

