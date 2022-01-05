STUCK TRUCKS: Despite efforts to solve the problem, Springfield’s Grant Ave. bridge keeps catching ‘em

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield city officials say there are no easy solutions to the continuing problem of semi-trucks getting stuck underneath the Grant Avenue railroad overpass.

After all, the bridge was built just north of the Grant and Commercial Street intersection in 1926 when trucks were nowhere near the size they are today. But as the trucks were getting taller, the overpass remained the same height.

Hence, a history of stuck trucks, including the latest one this past Friday right before the New Year when a Hiland Dairy truck couldn’t fit beneath the 11-foot, six-inch clearance.

Martin Gugel, the Assistant Director of Springfield Public works, said the city has tried everything from making bigger-and-more signage to assigning different truck routes through town.

That has led to fewer stuck trucks but there are still occasional incidents like the one on Friday.

“Most of the time, no matter what signs we have out there, everybody follows their GPS,” Gugel pointed out. “And there’s no way to enter in how tall you are when you put your route request in.”

While the city owns the roadway, the railroad bridge itself is owned by BNSF, who issued this written statement:

“BNSF’s expertly trained Railroad Bridge Inspectors perform inspections at a rate that meets or exceeds Federal requirements. Our comprehensive inspections are thorough, visual, documented inspections encompassing the entire bridge structure. Additional inspections are performed based on the characteristics of the bridge or after special events, such as a truck striking a bridge.

The maintained clearance height of our bridges over roadways is negotiated between BNSF and the roadway authority with jurisdiction at the time the bridge was constructed. BNSF preserves the minimum clearance identified by the original agreement for any maintenance or changes to the bridge itself. The roadway authority is responsible for maintaining that same minimum clearance when making changes to the roadway.

Our Public Projects team works with the communities we serve when they desire to begin infrastructure projects that cross, intersect or parallel BNSF’s network in some way. While we currently do not have any such requests for the bridge in question, we certainly welcome a discussion to find a solution that works for all parties involved.”

Gugel said the city has a good working relationship with BNSF and explained why the obvious solution of lowering the road or raising the bridge hasn’t ever happened.

“We can’t really lower the street because of drainage issues and the railroad, to be able to raise their clearance, would have to gradually make those adjustments,” he said of the space needed to elevate the tracks up for the bridge and then back down to its regular terrain. “That would require them to go pretty far east-and-west to be able to gain that available clearance. So it’s not as easy as it might sound.”

A possible solution though may come in the next five to ten years when the city hopes to make changes to the Grant and Commercial intersection located just a half-block away.

“We don’t have any plans finalized on that yet but with that project, it would be a perfect time to investigate other types of advance warnings that could be given,” Gugel said.

That advanced warning could come in the form of clearance bars you normally see at parking garages or drive-thru locations like banks and fast-food restaurants.

“Or it might be something a little more complex,” Gugel added. “Technology continues to evolve like radar and other things that we might be able to utilize to activate lights. We’ve looked at a lot of things over the years and things are becoming more available and cheaper as technology advances. So we’ll continue to look at that.”

But until those changes come?

“Be aware of the signs that are currently posted,” Gugel said. “And don’t just blindly listen to your navigation unit.”

