Water main break at Pershing and Patton in downtown Springfield

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City Utilities is working to repair a water main break at Pershing and Patton in downtown Springfield. Crews were notified by law enforcement around 3:30 Wednesday morning. City Utilities shut the water off just after 5:00.

The water made its way over to Campbell and Pershing. The intersection of Patton and Pershing is closed to traffic.

We’re working to find out what caused the break and the impact on water customers in downtown Springfield.

