Advertisement

On Your Side: Why 45,000 Missourians might not have to pay back unemployment overpayments during pandemic

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You might recall at the start of the pandemic, the Missouri Department of Labor overpaid $150 million in benefits. 45,000 Missourians were told they must pay back that money.

Lawmakers stopped collection efforts, but the session ended with no real resolution.

Two proposals are circulating in the Missouri Senate. If one becomes law, folks will not have to pay back the state.

One year ago, we told you about Stephanie San Paolo. In the spring of 2020, she was laid off because of the pandemic. For the first time, she filed for unemployment. She and thousands of others got letters from the Missouri Department of Labor saying they were overpaid and needed to send the money back. They’re not accused of cheating the system.

“When there’s no fraud on behalf of the individual, I believe the state should not be seeking payment from those individuals,” said State Senator Lincoln Hough. He filed this bill that would waive the repayment.

“When it’s the state’s fault, we shouldn’t have that heavy of a hand approach. My opinion is we should be in the business of customer service,” State Senator Hough said.

Ashley Reynolds asked Hough, “Can the state afford to waive this money?”

“We right now have a balance in our general revenue account of a little over $2.5 billion,” State Senator Hough responded. “That’s on top of all the federal money flowing into Missouri. Several billion dollars of infrastructure, sales tax growth, month after month. Yes, we can take care of this.”

Reynolds caught up with San Paolo.

“I think there’s so many of us who were in the boat of not understanding what we were supposed to do and how we were supposed to do it. There was no help, no assistance,” she said.

San Paolo appealed. No luck. Her tax refund went back to the state. If this bill becomes law, she should get a refund.

“That would be amazing. And it would certainly change my view of state government right now,” she added.

The bill requires folks to file an appeal. You can do that on the department of labor website. The bill is expected to go to committee next week.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: KOMU TV, Columbia, Mo.
Four killed, three children in serious condition after a head-on crash near Columbia, Mo.
Strong winds between 30-40mph are expected Tuesday afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Light Snow Thursday and Very Cold
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 5,500+ cases; Arkansas adds record 6,550+ new cases
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football...
NFL moves Chiefs vs. Broncos to Saturday on KSPR
Mercy hospital
Mercy reminds the community of visitor policy as COVID-19 cases rise

Latest News

Kirk Wheeler, who also owns his own automotive and motorcycle business on St. Louis Street, is...
Route 66 Food Truck Park, including 25-foot tall Carl the Chef, put up for sale by retiring businessman
Missouri State Capitol, Jefferson City, Missouri
A few top issues facing Missouri lawmakers as new session begins Wednesday
A few top issues facing Missouri lawmakers as new session begins Wednesday
Brian Price was arrested and accused of making terrorist threats towards Springfield Public...
Ex-Springfield Public Schools employee arrested for making terrorist threats against the district