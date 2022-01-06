CoxHealth expands virtual care to Bolivar School District

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth has expanded virtual care services to Bolivar School District, which will allow students and staff to speak with a CoxHealth-affiliated care provider virtually when they need care at school.

The virtual care will connect students and staff with a licensed physician or nurse practitioner using telemed services. Parents can also participate via mobile device from home or work.

The new service will allow students and families to receive health care services without leaving school. In most cases, the district says it should allow parents to remain at work or home.

“We are excited to partner with CoxHealth to provide this service to our students,” says Dr. Richard Asbill, superintendent of Bolivar Schools. “We know that getting quality health care to rural parts of Missouri is an ongoing struggle, and this program should help bridge that gap. Our goal is to partner with parents and provide medical access during the school day, which should allow parents to remain at work while still meeting initial medical needs for their child. This should help students stay in school and keep a minor medical need from turning into something more chronic.”

“This program serves students, parents and schools in a number of ways,” says Tabitha Ferwalt, Virtual Visits product manager with CoxHealth. “It allows kids be diagnosed quickly, and also helps reduce absenteeism.”

Visits are completely optional. Parents can participate in the visit either in person, or by phone or video using a smartphone (or other video-enabled device) without having to leave work or home.

If a diagnosis is made, prescriptions are sent to each family’s preferred pharmacy. CoxHealth partners with CMN Hospitals at CoxHealth to provide financial support for medications for those in need.

Some of the conditions that can be treated through a virtual clinic visit include ear infection, pinkeye, sinus infection, stomach flu, strep throat, and more. The virtual visit does come with a copay visit cost, but can be covered by insurance, medicaid, or other resources based on eligibility.

With the expansion of telemed services, more than 25 districts throughout the Ozarks have access to health care without leaving school.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.