MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is working a crash on I-44 near Marshfield, Mo.

The crash is blocking the westbound lanes at mile marker 96 near the Northview exit.

Cleanup crews estimate reopening the road around 11 a.m.

