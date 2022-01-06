Fire departments across the Ozarks report record breaking year for calls in 2021

PURDY, Mo. (KY3) - Some fire departments across the Ozarks say they had a substantial increase in call volume in 2021.

Firefighters in Purdy, Mo. saw quite an increase in calls last year, jumping by 20% from 2020. The Purdy Fire Protection District reports that medical calls went down, but fires and car wrecks rose.

“That 20% increase represented kind of an anomaly,” said Purdy Fire Protection District Chief Nicholas Mercer. “Our medical calls went down, around 10% fell to around 60% of our call volume, while motor vehicle accidents and fires significantly rose compared to normal.”

Mercer said the increased call volume was not the only issue.

“We feel that almost all situations we responded to were much worse,” he said. “Significantly higher acuity of patients, significantly more challenging calls than in years prior.”

Chief Nicholos Mercer said there is no clear reason for the sudden increase in Purdy, but the burden falls on his crews.

”Here at Purdy we’re 100% volunteer,” he said. “It makes it more challenging. It’s getting more difficult to find volunteers with rising call volumes. It is more time spent away from families and at the station responding to emergencies.”

Chief Mercer said it is not just a problem out in Purdy.

“When talking with other chiefs in the area, we’re seeing multiple departments are experiencing record numbers,” he said. “But not just by a few runs. They’re experiencing record breaking by 10, 15, 20 or 25% increase in call volume.”

In fact the Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District reported also experiencing an increase in calls.

”Last year we set the all time record for the fire district, which was formed in 1987,” said Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District Chief Richard Stirts.

The fire agency responded to 500 more calls last year than 2020. Chief Stirts said crews ran more than 2,000 total calls.

”We saw just the opposite of that in 2020,” he said. “With call restrictions and things, we were at an all time low. We went from the all time low to the all time high. It’s been super busy in the emergency response world.”

Medical calls and service calls saw the biggest jump, Stirts said. He said fire calls stayed the same.

Chief Stirts said COVID may have had an impact on their medical call volume.

“I think there’s a couple different reasons,” he said. “I think with medical calls, people tend to call for an ambulance more often than they used to, because the fear factor with COVID. If they have a difficulty breathing, or just don’t feel well.

Stirts said population growth is likely another major factor.

”We’ll see more people moving to the Ozarks which tends to lead to more call for emergency services,” he said.

Whether in Purdy or Rogersville, both teams said there is an overall shortage of firefighters.

“There is quite a firefighter shortage, even the career staff,” Chief Stirts described. “Currently today we’re five staff short. So you add 615 calls on top of a reduced staff, it’s going to stress what you’re doing. We’re still able to keep up and respond to calls, but it does put more and more workload on our people. Over time, that can cause burnout and different issues there.”

They say recruitment is key.

“We’ve stayed fairly consistent with our volunteer numbers,” said Chief Mercer. “It is more challenging to recruit. We feel like we were able to handle the calls appropriately this year, however, if the trend continues to rise we are worried for the future.”

Both agencies said it is possible the calls continue to rise. Chief Stirts said the Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District has already responded to 45 calls since the start of the new year. Stirts also said the district currently has a 2022 class aimed to graduate in April, which he said would get the district back to full staff.

