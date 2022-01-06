Missouri Department of Conservation recovers stolen property in Lawrence & Barry Counties

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Conservation recovered numerous stolen items while serving search warrants in Lawrence and Barry Counties.

Agents ask you to notify them if you are missing items, including tree stands. The areas of concern include the Pinery Wilderness Area and Mark Twain National Forest.

If you have any information related to the stolen hunting equipment, contact Corporal Andrew Barnes at 417-461-4586.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.