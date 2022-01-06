Advertisement

Missouri Department of Conservation recovers stolen property in Lawrence & Barry Counties

Courtesy: Missouri Dept. of Conservation
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Conservation recovered numerous stolen items while serving search warrants in Lawrence and Barry Counties.

Agents ask you to notify them if you are missing items, including tree stands. The areas of concern include the Pinery Wilderness Area and Mark Twain National Forest.

If you have any information related to the stolen hunting equipment, contact Corporal Andrew Barnes at 417-461-4586.

