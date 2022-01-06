Advertisement

Missouri woman tied to Jan. 6 Capitol riot involved in fatal crash

Emily Hernandez of Sullivan, Missouri, has been charged with taking a splintered name plate...
Emily Hernandez of Sullivan, Missouri, has been charged with taking a splintered name plate belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the riot at the U.S. Capitol.(FBI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
UNION, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a Missouri woman who is charged with participating in the Jan. 6, 2020, riot at the U.S. Capitol is facing charges in a fatal accident in Franklin County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Emily Hernandez was drunk and driving a car the wrong way on Interstate 44 in Franklin County Wednesday night when she collided with another car, killing 32-year-old Victoria Wilson of St. Clair.

Hernandez has not yet been charged in the crash. S he is facing five misdemeanor charges related to being at the Capitol during the riot. Her attorney says Hernandez plans to plead guilty to one count on Monday.

