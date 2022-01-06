Advertisement

MoDOT crews working to clear snow from main roads around the Springfield area

By Zachary Dodge
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT is working to clear roads across the Ozarks.

About an inch of snow fell around the Springfield metro on Thursday morning. By midday, MoDOT crews had cleared many roads cleared around Springfield.

Steve Campbell with MoDOT says road crews are salting and scraping the highways the best they can. So far, they’ve used 2500 tons of salt in the Southwest District. Campbell says crews will be keeping a close eye on the roads into the evening for refreezing.

“It’s always a concern,” said Campbell. “I don’t think it will be a big concern on the major routes, but some of the lower volume, smaller type routes, we’ll continue to urge people to use extreme caution on those.”

Campbell recommends staying home if you can or taking it slow if you do have to get into the roads.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feeling like the low single digits
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Bitter cold all day
First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory extended for part of the Ozarks
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3′s Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour snowfall for Thursday
Postal carrier, 2 others injured in an attack by 3 dogs in Monett, Mo.
Jennifer Snyder lost her son Bailey in 2021 after he was killed in a wreck near Warsaw, Mo.
Mother of Warsaw, Mo. driver killed shares urgent message; 2021 sees highest fatality count in 15 years

Latest News

Emily Hernandez of Sullivan, Missouri, has been charged with taking a splintered name plate...
Missouri woman tied to Jan. 6 Capitol riot involved in fatal crash
Taste of the Ozarks: Baked Taco Spaghetti Squash
Taste of the Ozarks: Baked Taco Spaghetti Squash
Taste of the Ozarks: Baked Taco Spaghetti Squash
MoDOT crews working to clear snow from main roads around the Springfield area