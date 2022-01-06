MoDOT crews working to clear snow from main roads around the Springfield area

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT is working to clear roads across the Ozarks.

About an inch of snow fell around the Springfield metro on Thursday morning. By midday, MoDOT crews had cleared many roads cleared around Springfield.

Steve Campbell with MoDOT says road crews are salting and scraping the highways the best they can. So far, they’ve used 2500 tons of salt in the Southwest District. Campbell says crews will be keeping a close eye on the roads into the evening for refreezing.

“It’s always a concern,” said Campbell. “I don’t think it will be a big concern on the major routes, but some of the lower volume, smaller type routes, we’ll continue to urge people to use extreme caution on those.”

Campbell recommends staying home if you can or taking it slow if you do have to get into the roads.

