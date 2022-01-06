Advertisement

More than 100 St. Louis County jail inmates have COVID

By Associated Press
Jan. 6, 2022
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - The rapid spread of COVID-19 has infected more than 100 detainees at one of Missouri’s largest county jails.

St. Louis County officials said Thursday that 110 of the 825 people jailed at the Buzz Westfall Justice Center have tested positive for the virus. Another 30 detainees are showing symptoms and awaiting test results, and 30 more are quarantined due to exposure.

Meanwhile, 30 of 240 staff members at the jail have tested positive. The county said about 65% of jail staff are vaccinated.

No detainees or staff have required hospitalization, Acting Director Scott Anders said.

The rampant virus also has prompted St. Louis County Circuit Court to postpone jury trials for the weeks of Jan. 10 and Jan. 17.

Data posted Thursday on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that Missouri is now averaging about 7,300 confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases per day. Statewide, 2,771 people are hospitalized, nearing the all-time record of 2,862 set in December 2020.

