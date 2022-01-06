Advertisement

Passenger dies in deadly crash on I-44 near Mount Vernon, Mo.

It happened around 2:00 p.m. Friday near mile-marker 172 near Grayson.
It happened around 2:00 p.m. Friday near mile-marker 172 near Grayson.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on I-44 near Mount Vernon.

Luis Javianne Pacheco Lopez, 25, of Tulsa, Oklahoma died in the crash as a passenger.

Investigators say the driver of Lopez’s car struck the back of a semi around 9 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the car suffered moderate injuries.

The crash shut down lanes of the interstate for a short time.

