Passenger dies in deadly crash on I-44 near Mount Vernon, Mo.

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on I-44 near Mount Vernon.

Luis Javianne Pacheco Lopez, 25, of Tulsa, Oklahoma died in the crash as a passenger.

Investigators say the driver of Lopez’s car struck the back of a semi around 9 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the car suffered moderate injuries.

The crash shut down lanes of the interstate for a short time.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.