Passenger dies in deadly crash on I-44 near Mount Vernon, Mo.
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on I-44 near Mount Vernon.
Luis Javianne Pacheco Lopez, 25, of Tulsa, Oklahoma died in the crash as a passenger.
Investigators say the driver of Lopez’s car struck the back of a semi around 9 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the car suffered moderate injuries.
The crash shut down lanes of the interstate for a short time.
