Patterson carries Missouri St. over Bradley

(AP Photo/Gary Landers)
(AP Photo/Gary Landers)(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Missouri State over Bradley 71-69 on Wednesday night.

Lu’Cye Patterson had a career-high 20 points and Ja’Monta Black had 17 points for Missouri State (11-5, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Mosley added 11 points and six rebounds. Gaige Prim had seven rebounds.

Jayson Kent had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Braves (7-8, 1-2). Malevy Leons added 16 points and eight rebounds. Rienk Mast had 13 points.

