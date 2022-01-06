Advertisement

Phoenix police looking for man who shot leashed dog

The suspect shot and killed the dog, which was on a leash, after the dog growled at him, police...
The suspect shot and killed the dog, which was on a leash, after the dog growled at him, police said.(Phoenix Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KOLD/Gray News) - Police are looking for a man who shot a dog that growled at him while the dog was being walked.

The dog’s owner was walking her leashed dog at 11:10 p.m. late last month when a man approached them, according to KOLD.

Police said the man pulled a handgun from his pocket and shot the dog, killing it, after it reportedly growled at him.

The man then said sorry before leaving the scene.

The man is described as approximately 20 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds.

Investigators are seeking any information regarding the incident.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feeling like the low single digits
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Bitter cold all day
First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory extended for part of the Ozarks
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3′s Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour snowfall for Thursday
Postal carrier, 2 others injured in an attack by 3 dogs in Monett, Mo.
Jennifer Snyder lost her son Bailey in 2021 after he was killed in a wreck near Warsaw, Mo.
Mother of Warsaw, Mo. driver killed shares urgent message; 2021 sees highest fatality count in 15 years

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi notes the first anniversary of the Capitol riot in comments Thursday.
Pelosi pays tribute to 'heroism' in face of Capitol riot
Emily Hernandez of Sullivan, Missouri, has been charged with taking a splintered name plate...
Missouri woman tied to Jan. 6 Capitol riot involved in fatal crash
FILE - Director Peter Bogdanovich poses for a photo on Feb. 17, 2005, at the Regent Beverly...
Peter Bogdanovich, director of ‘Paper Moon,’ dead at 82
A mother in Ohio is living in a van with her four children. She said she can’t get help finding...
Mother living in van with 4 kids says she can’t find a place to live
Taste of the Ozarks: Baked Taco Spaghetti Squash
Taste of the Ozarks: Baked Taco Spaghetti Squash