The Place-Meet Missouri Wind and Solar
Missouri Wind and Solar focuses on DIY alternative energy and educating the public on their systems.
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Wind and Solar has been helping customers in the Ozarks and around the world save money on their electric bills. The Place photographer Mason Seidel is talking with the owner of the company to find out how they got their start.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.