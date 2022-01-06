Advertisement

Police warn about potentially icy conditions near Lake of the Ozarks

By Marina Silva
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDENTON Mo. (KY3) - Temperatures will be colder in the Lake of the Ozarks region compared to most of the southwest Missouri.

With another night of frigid temperatures and potentially icy road conditions, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind people about driving safety.

Some of the snow has melted at the Lake of the Ozarks and has caused wet roads. These will likely freeze overnight and become icy.

“Anything that’s melted off today is going to start freezing again. It’s gonna get dangerous,” said Shawn Kobel, a sergeant with Camden County.

The major roads and highways should be okay, it is the back roads that will be of concern.

“The gravel roads are going to get slick. Any roads that aren’t treated regularly, those back roads and secondary roads are not,” said Kobel.

For a look at road conditions in the Lake of the Ozarks region and all around southwest Missouri, CLICK HERE for our winter weather resources.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feeling like the low single digits
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Bitter cold all day
First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory extended for part of the Ozarks
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3′s Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour snowfall for Thursday
Postal carrier, 2 others injured in an attack by 3 dogs in Monett, Mo.
Jennifer Snyder lost her son Bailey in 2021 after he was killed in a wreck near Warsaw, Mo.
Mother of Warsaw, Mo. driver killed shares urgent message; 2021 sees highest fatality count in 15 years

Latest News

Feeling like the low single digits
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold Night
Curfew in Harrison, Ark. parks proposed
Curfew in Harrison, Ark. parks proposed
Where cases stand for 10 charged from the Ozarks in the Capitol insurrection
By midday, MoDOT crews had cleared many roads cleared around Springfield.
MoDOT crews working to clear snow from main roads around the Springfield area