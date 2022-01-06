Police warn about potentially icy conditions near Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDENTON Mo. (KY3) - Temperatures will be colder in the Lake of the Ozarks region compared to most of the southwest Missouri.

With another night of frigid temperatures and potentially icy road conditions, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind people about driving safety.

Some of the snow has melted at the Lake of the Ozarks and has caused wet roads. These will likely freeze overnight and become icy.

“Anything that’s melted off today is going to start freezing again. It’s gonna get dangerous,” said Shawn Kobel, a sergeant with Camden County.

The major roads and highways should be okay, it is the back roads that will be of concern.

“The gravel roads are going to get slick. Any roads that aren’t treated regularly, those back roads and secondary roads are not,” said Kobel.

For a look at road conditions in the Lake of the Ozarks region and all around southwest Missouri, CLICK HERE for our winter weather resources.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.