Some crews plan to pretreat roads ahead of snow in the Ozarks Thursday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With snow on the way and possible icy conditions for drivers, Springfield city road crews are planning to start pre-treating early Thursday morning.

Springfield Public Works superintendent of streets Colten Harris says crews plan to head out before the snow hits, salting those roads before the morning commute.

”Typically we put the salt out before it actually hits and whenever snow starts to accumulate, you can actually start plowing,” Harris says.

However, Harris says that doesn’t mean there will be any plowing on Thursday.

“We’ll see how bad the snow is,” Harris says. “Right now we don’t anticipate a terrible event.”

That’s different than what the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned for Thursday’s forecast.

Southwest District Engineer Steve Campbell says the National Weather Service told them it’s going to be a dry, powdery snow. Because of that, MoDOT will not pretreat any roads.

“The dry snow will not immediately bond to the pavement and sometimes when you pretreat, you’re going to kind of hurt yourself because you’re going to push it to melt and then bond and it wouldn’t otherwise,” Campbell says.

As snow starts falling, watch for more plows out on the roads. Campbell urges drivers to be cautious and stay back.

“Those snow plows on the front of them are wider than the truck itself so I think people misunderstand exactly how big some of this equipment is,” Campbell says.

Damage to a semi after it hit a Missouri Department of Transportation snow plow. (Missouri Department of Transportation)

The Missouri Department of Transportation shared a photo of the damage to a semi-truck after it hit a snow plow on I-44 near Joplin. Plow drivers are experiencing the same potentially snowy or icy roads, which poses another risk to them as well. Harris says drivers need to keep their distance from plows. He says that’s why many plows have signs telling drivers how many feet away they should be.

“It certainly can be a danger to try to pass a plow, especially if it’s actively removing snow and you can see the snow coming off of it,” said Harris. “You definitely want to stay away from that.”

Campbell says me another concern is that there’s a shortage of workers at MoDOT. Campbell says that may not pose any problems for Thursday but can cause issues if there are bigger storms where plows need to be out consistently over a few days.

“Some of these multi-day storm events where we’re running beyond 16 hours fighting snow, I’m afraid the level of service that people have become accustomed to will be diminished somewhat,” said Campbell. “So I just want people to understand that we will have as many people as we have available on the road at all times.”

