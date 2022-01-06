Advertisement

SPONSORED The Place: Missouri Job Center’s Career Closet

By Michael Gibson
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Job Center offers their Career Closet filled with business clothes that anyone can access for free. If you need a new outfit for a job interview or to start a new job in style, they invite you to stop by.

They also accept donations. Call 417-887-4343 for details.

