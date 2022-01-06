Springfield area has more people charged in U.S. Capitol riot than any other city in Missouri including STL and KC

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On the one year anniversary of the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol over 700 people in 45 states have been charged by federal prosecutors for their involvement.

There are 17 from Missouri, three from Arkansas and 10 from the KY3 viewing area which includes southwest Missouri and northern Arkansas.

And although Springfield is the third largest city in Missouri, it ranks first ahead of St. Louis and Kansas City in the number of people who have been arrested and charged:

Springfield- 7 cases

St. Louis- 5 cases

Kansas City- 2 cases

Rest of the state- 3 cases

Here’s a rundown of the residents in the KY3 viewing area.

Battlefield’s Cara Hentschel and Springfield’s Mahailya Pryer, have pleaded not guilty to four charges each of being in the Capitol. The FBI identified them from Facebook photos and U.S. Capitol surveillance video footage which allegedly shows them in the Rotunda together. Hentschel also had several Facebook posts where she mentioned being in the Capitol including one that said, “I was the first group in. Yes. We storm peloskis (sic) office and took her beer. She drinks Corona.”

Their next hearing is set for February.

Zachary John Wilson and his wife Kelsey Leigh Ann Wilson, a former Christian school teacher, each reached a plea agreement to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing at the Capitol and are set to be sentenced on January 27th. They face a maximum sentence of six months in prison and up to a $5,000 fine.

The same charges and sentencing await another group of Springfieldians. Zac Martin and brothers Michael and Stephen Quick also reached a plea agreement and are scheduled to be sentenced in March. The brothers admitted they had been inside the Capitol while the FBI claims Martin live-streamed from inside the building.

Outside Springfield Isaac Yoder, the owner of a lock and key shop in Nevada, Missouri, will be in court next week, charged on four counts after a photo of him in a George Washington costume appeared in a Newsweek article where he also talked about being inside the Capitol.

In Arkansas Yellville resident Jon Thomas Mott has pleaded innocent to four charges after the FBI’s evidence shows several alleged videos of him including one where he tells a Metropolitan police officer, “don’t touch me” and “if you don’t touch me I won’t touch you,” before pushing against the officer’s baton. Another video inside the Capitol allegedly shows Mott with a red face and swollen eyes pouring water on another person’s face which the FBI described as “behavior indicative of recovery from tear gas or similar chemical irritant.”

And perhaps the best known area person charged is Gravette, Arkansas’ Richard Barnett after photos went worldwide of him with his feet propped up on Nancy Pelosi’s desk and holding a letter addressed to Springfield’s U.S. Congressman Billy Long. Barnett, whose next court appearance is in February, has pleaded not guilty to seven charges including theft and carrying a dangerous weapon, which FBI photos show to be a high voltage stun device.

As to his reason for going?

“I just wanted to feel like I was closer to the seed of power,” Barnett said during a TV interview. “Just by being there I felt I was finally stepping out in trying to make a difference.”

When asked if he felt like he’d made a difference?

“Yeah,” he replied, breaking into a big smile. “In a very odd way.”

