Advertisement

Taco Bell to offer monthly taco subscription

Taco Bell is selling a $10 monthly taco subscription for members of its reward program.
Taco Bell is selling a $10 monthly taco subscription for members of its reward program.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Lovers of Taco Bell can get a discount when they prepay for their daily fix.

The fast-food chain is rolling out a new subscription service called the Taco Lover’s Pass.

For $10 month, customers can get one taco a day for 30 straight days.

A variety of tacos are offered with the subscription, including soft tacos, crunchy tacos, and the popular Doritos Locos tacos.

Customers can sign up for the Taco Lover’s Pass starting Thursday, but only if they are members of the restaurant’s rewards program and have downloaded its app.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded to include much of southern Missouri into...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow flying this morning, cold all day
First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory extended for part of the Ozarks
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3′s Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour snowfall for Thursday
Postal carrier, 2 others injured in an attack by 3 dogs in Monett, Mo.
Jennifer Snyder lost her son Bailey in 2021 after he was killed in a wreck near Warsaw, Mo.
Mother of Warsaw, Mo. driver killed shares urgent message; 2021 sees highest fatality count in 15 years

Latest News

Julie Williams/Rolla, Mo.
PICTURES: Viewers share snowy snapshots from Thursday’s snowfall
Jalayne Sutherland received a letter from Queen Elizabeth after dressing up as her for Halloween.
Queen Elizabeth sends letter to toddler who dressed like her for Halloween
Novak Djokovic's chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo.
Tennis star Djokovic fights deportation from Australia over vaccination rules
Christie Ross/Lincoln, Mo.
PICTURES: Viewers share snowy snapshots from Thursday's snowfall
President Joe Biden spoke at the U.S. Capitol one year after a pro-Trump mob attacked.
Biden decries ‘big lie,’ blames Trump for Capitol insurrection