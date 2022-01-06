Taste of the Ozarks: Baked Taco Spaghetti Squash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a twist on taco night!

Baked Taco Spaghetti Squash:

Ingredients:

2 Spaghetti squash cut in half and seeds scooped out

4 Tbsp olive oil

1 Can of black beans drained

1 Can of corn drained

1 Can Rotel drained

2 Tbsp taco seasoning

2 Cups shredded cheese or cotija cheese

2 Tsp salt and pepper

Coat spaghetti squash halves with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place halves face down on a cookie sheet and bake in a 350-degree oven for 25 minutes. Remove from oven and turn right side up. In a medium-sized bowl combine corn, beans, Rotel and taco seasoning. Scoop one-fourth of the corn mixture into each squash half. Top with cheese and place back in the 350-degree oven for 15 more minutes. Top with salsa and or sour cream.

Recipe serves 4-6.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.