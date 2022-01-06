TRAFFIC ALERT: Jackknifed rig slows traffic on I-44 near Stoutland, Mo.

STOUTLAND, Mo. (KY3) - A crash involving a semi slowed traffic Thursday morning on I-44 in Laclede County.

The semi jackknifed in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 143. The truck blocked the entire lanes of eastbound traffic.

Traffic used the shoulder to avoid the crash before MoDOT opened up a lane of traffic. It backed up traffic for nearly two miles.

