“You chose to take to take two innocent lives”: Mother of Branson, Mo. double-homicide victims share memories, grief

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The mother of Krystle Buhl, one of the victims in a double-homicide in Branson, spoke to KY3 News about her memories.

Prosecutors charged Miguel Angel Melendez-Torres with two counts of second-degree murder, first-degree armed robbery, and armed criminal action in the deaths of Buhl and Richard McMahan. The shooting happened last May.

Pictures and sacred items line the back of the Famous Daves restaurant parking lot where police say the shooting happened.

“She was one of my best friends in the whole world, we talked if not once a day, several times a day and that’s what I’m going to miss is just her,” said Krystle’s mother, Debbra Buhl-Keener.

Keener says her daughter was the type of person that never met a stranger.

”She would walk in a room and you knew she was there, she lit it up,” said Buhl-Keener.

Buhl was adventurous, had a heart for others, and was the mother to a three-year-old daughter. Buhl-Keener says the seven months leading up to charges were long.

More clues in the investigation came forward after two out-of-state arrests. A 26-year-old woman, who the police have not identified, was arrested on September 30 in St. Augustine, Florida. Her arrest then resulted in new information, leading to the arrest of Melendez-Torres on October 5.

Buhl-Keener says she is filled with sadness, anger, and confusion as she tries to wrap her mind around what she calls a senseless death.

”You chose to rob people, you chose to take two innocent lives,” Keener said. “They would have given you anything to get home to their families.”

Buhl-Keener says although the charges won’t bring her daughter back, she is appreciative of the efforts of the Branson Police Department and the numerous law enforcement agencies that helped bring justice to two families.

Miguel Melendez-Torres pleaded not guilty to the charges. He appears before a judge next week.

