Ash Grove narrows down candidates for police chief, public weighs in on finalists

ASH GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Ash Grove is one step closer to naming its next police chief after a public meeting with several candidates Thursday night.

The Ash Grove Police Department seeks a new police chief after multiple resignations a few months ago, including the previous police chief. The departures left the department with only two full-time staff members.

About a dozen community members came out Thursday night to ask questions to the candidates.

Ash Grove resident Caleb Smith says his ideal candidate is someone who interacts with the community.

”Just a positive attitude,” Smith says. “Somebody that’s approachable. Somebody that we’re going to see out on the streets and then just being flexible. We’re probably going to deal with a lot of youth in law enforcement and being okay with that and just building up new law enforcement.”

There are three finalists for Ash Grove police chief.

One candidate, Gilbert Correa, retired from the Springfield Police Department after 25 years.

Correa says his biggest objective for the department is hiring and maintaining personnel.

However, Correa also wants the community to play a role.

“Community policing has been a big thing throughout the country and that would be the best thing brought around here too,” Correa says. “It doesn’t take just the chief himself to be able to police or help out with the city, it takes everybody.”

The next candidate, Bob Bell, is currently a sergeant with the Ash Grove Police Department.

Bell outlined plans to grow the department, including tuition aid for the police academy, technology upgrades and new jobs.

“An idea I would like to pursue is an exchange program with other departments,” Bell says. “Send one of our officers with another department for two, three days a week. Let them bring that experience back.”

The final candidate, John Davis, has been a police officer in Lamar for 36 years.

Davis says his reason for applying for chief is that he wants to come home to his family. Coming from a larger department, Davis says he’s able to bring that knowledge back to Ash Grove.

“Programs we’ve had there, programs that I’ve started, programs that I’ve been involved with,” Davis says. “I can bring that experience here and help make it a progressive department that it’s been in the past. Continue that path.”

All three candidates called community feedback a top priority, along with having open communication with the members of the community.

Smith says keeping people informed is crucial.

“Even as a community it takes two so if we want this town to be successful and an up and coming young town, we need to play our part in it too,” Smith says.

The mayor and Board of Aldermen plan to select the new police chief by next week.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.